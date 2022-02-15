Fuel prices in the UK are expected to hit £90 if Russia invades Ukraine.

If Russia invades Ukraine, the cost of filling up is expected to rise to £90.

Due to the impact of the crisis, UK drivers may be in for an “even worse ride as pump prices look certain to go up even more.”

If Russia – one of the world’s largest crude oil exporters – invades Ukraine, British motorists will face unprecedented petrol prices and may have to spend £90 to fill up their cars, according to an analysis.

On Monday, the cost of gasoline hit a “frightening new high” of 148.02p per litre, while diesel cost 151.57p.

These prices are expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, pushing crude oil prices even higher, according to industry experts.

The RAC’s Simon Williams warned that UK drivers could be in for an “even worse ride” as gas prices are expected to rise even more.

“With the oil price teetering on the brink of (dollar)100 a barrel and retailers eager to pass on the increase in wholesale fuel as soon as possible, new records could be set on a daily basis,” he told me.

Should sanctions be imposed or supply disruptions occur, oil prices – which determine petrol pump prices in UK forecourts – will “undoubtedly” hit (dollar)120 per barrel, according to a leading investment strategist.

“I think if there was an invasion of Ukraine and there were sanctions that hampered either Russia’s access to foreign exchange mechanisms, messaging systems, and so on, or that prevented them from exporting their commodities – either oil, gas, or coal – you would most certainly see oil prices at (dollar)120 [a barrel]at that point in time,” David Roche, a former head of research at Morgan Stanley, said.

For every two-dollar increase in the barrel price, the price of gasoline at the pump usually rises by around 1p.

A barrel of oil cost nearly (dollar)95 on Monday afternoon.

Petrol prices at the pump would rise by around 12.5p per litre, to 160.52p per litre, if the (dollar)25 increase to (dollar)120.

Filling a 55-litre family car would cost £88.29, up £6.88 or 8.5 percent.

According to, Russia supplies about a fifth (18%) of the UK’s diesel.

