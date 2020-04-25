Fuels drop between RD $ 13.40 and RD $ 1.50; the gallon LPG rises RD $ 0.90

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Government lowered fuel prices for the week of April 25 to May 1, with the exception of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which will increase RD $ 0.90 per gallon.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipyme (MCIM) reported that starting this Saturday Premium gasoline will drop RD $ 8.50 per gallon and cost RD $ 163.00, and Regular will drop RD $ 9.30 and will be sold at RD $ 147.90.

The gallon of diesel will drop RD $ 8.70 and it will be sold at RD $ 114.60 for Regular and at RD $ 130.90 for Optimum.

Avtur will drop RD $ 1.50 per gallon and cost RD $ 81.10, kerosene will decrease RD $ 1.60 and will be sold at RD $ 102.80, fuel oil will drop RD $ 13.40 and will be sold at RD $ 65.40.

The gallon of LPG will cost RD $ 89.90 and that of Natural Gas will be kept at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.