Fujian to hold int’l investment, trade fair

The 2020 China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) and the Belt and Road Investment Congress will kick off on Sept. 8, as scheduled, in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The pavilions featuring investment and industry promotion will cover an exhibition area of around 110,000 square meters, with 16 specialized display zones, the Fujian provincial government said at a press conference.

The scale of offline activities, however, will be controlled due to epidemic prevention and control requirement.

Currently, a total of 209 merchant groups have planned to attend the exhibition, with exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, including Britain, Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea, making clear their intention to participate in the event.

This year’s fair will focus on themes including new infrastructure, digital economy, and scientific and technological innovation, said Lin Jian, deputy mayor of Xiamen.

There will be an industrial internet innovation and development conference, as well as high-tech, smart-city and fintech exhibitions to display new technologies and products, Lin said.

Meanwhile, the fair will hold a series of forums on the latest global economic development trends within the context of epidemic prevention and control.

In addition, this year’s CIFIT has cooperated with Alibaba Group to set up an online platform to provide services including online display, project docking, investment negotiation, forum discussion and cloud signing. The platform will be available to more than 40 countries and regions that take part in the fair.

The CIFIT, approved by the State Council, takes place every September in Xiamen. It aims at promoting bilateral and multilateral economic and trade exchanges and partnerships.