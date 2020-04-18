Further flattening of Spain and UK, smallest increase in death toll in Italy in week NOW

The daily increase in the number of deaths in Spain, the United Kingdom and France as a result of the coronavirus seems to stabilize further on Saturday, but nevertheless remains high. Italy has seen the number of new infections remain stable and the number of new deaths has fallen to its lowest level since April 12. In Germany, the number of new infections rose for the fourth day in a row.

Due to an increase of 565 recorded deaths from Friday, the death toll in Spain on Saturday was 20,043. Spain is the third country after the United States and Italy to suffer more than 20,000 deaths from the corona virus.

Nevertheless, there is also good news to be obtained from the figures. The number of new deaths and confirmed infections has returned to a stable level consistent with the previous week after Friday’s peak.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the severe measures in the country clearly have a stabilizing effect on the figures.

Death toll UK continues to rise rapidly

The daily increase in deaths from the coronavirus in the UK has leveled off, but remains high. On Saturday, 888 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 15,464. That is slightly more than Friday (867), but slightly less than the same day last week (917).

The number of confirmed infections rose by 5,525 to 114,217. That is slightly higher than the average of the past week, which fluctuates around 5,000.

About one in three people tested in the UK test positive. In the UK, people are only tested if they show symptoms.

Smallest increase in death toll in Italy in a week

The number of deaths in Italy rose by 482 on Saturday. This is the smallest increase since April 12, when 431 new deaths were registered. It is also considerably less than Friday’s 575 new deaths. The total number of deaths increased to 23,227.

Compared to Friday, 3,491 confirmed infections were added in Italy. That is around the average of the past week and is almost exactly as much as a day earlier (3,493). A total of 175,925 infections were registered.

Both the number of new deaths and the number of new infections follow the stabilizing line of the past two weeks, with few outliers.

More infections in Germany for the fourth day in a row

The number of confirmed infections in Germany has risen by 3,609 to 137,439, reported the Robert Koch-Institut (German RIVM). It is the fourth day in a row that the increase in the number of infections in the country is higher than the day before.

242 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. This brings the number of deaths to 4,110.

Number of IC withdrawals in France continues to decline

In France, the number of IC withdrawals for the tenth day in a row has fallen. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also declined for the fourth day in a row, the French authorities said.

The country reported 642 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest number of recorded corona deaths in the world.

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.