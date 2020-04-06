Fuyao to invest on new equipment, add more jobs in US plant

China’s auto glass manufacturer Fuyao Group said Monday that it will invest 46 million U.S. dollars in new equipment at its Dayton plant, which will bring 100 new jobs to local community.

At a ceremony held at Fuyao Dayton plant, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed his recognition of Fuyao’s contribution to the region.

“Fuyao Glass America (a subsidiary of Fuyao Group) has made a positive impact on the economy of Ohio through its investment and commitment to manufacturing,” DeWine said.

In 2014, Fuyao bought a former General Motors facility closed in the 2008 financial crisis and turned the abandoned plant into a two-million-square-feet factory.

“It is really good to start off the New Year with this very good news about your expansion here,” the governor added. “We are proud that you’ve made the Dayton area home … We value very much this partnership.”

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping said “I strongly believe that when we work together we can build up a very good relationship based on collaboration, cooperation and stability to bring the tangible fruits to benefit the people of our two countries and the world.”

In an interview with Xinhua, Cao Dewang, board chairman of Fuyao Group, said he is confident of Fuyao’s operation in the United States and confident of the U.S. market, and his company will continue to invest in the United States.

Fuyao Group has opened five factories in the United States. The Dayton factory now has 2,300 employees.