G20 agriculture ministers against coronavirus measures that cause food price volatility

The agriculture ministers of Group 20 (G20) countries vowed on Tuesday during a virtual meeting to guard against unjustified coronavirus measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in the international markets.

The statement of the meeting released by the G20 Saudi Presidency reaffirmed the work to ensure continued flow of food, products, and inputs essential for agricultural and food production across borders, adding that emergency measures during the pandemic should not create barriers to trade or disruption to global food supply chains.

The ministers also vowed to work to ensure the health, safety, welfare, and mobility of workers in agriculture and throughout the food supply chain.

“We will work together to help ensure that sufficient, safe, affordable, and nutritious food continues to be available and accessible to all people,” the statement said.

Officials from G20 countries highlighted cooperation with relevant international organizations to strengthen international cooperation to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on food security.