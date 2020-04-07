G20 trade ministers vow to ensure essential supplies worldwide

The G20 trade and investment ministers vowed on Monday to ensure the continued flow of essential supply, especially medical and pharmaceutical equipment, amid the current global crisis.

They issued a statement on the website of the G20 General Secretariat of Saudi Presidency, expressing concern of challenges facing workers and businesses, particularly the most vulnerable ones.

The statement also stressed efforts to take collective response which is supportive of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and recognize the importance of strengthening international investment.

“We agree that emergency measures designed to tackle COVID-19, if deemed necessary, must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary and they do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains, ” the officials said.