Garzón wants to enable an extrajudicial mechanism for airlines to reimburse tickets

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, announced today that the Government wants to enable an “extrajudicial mechanism” for airlines to reimburse the money for airline tickets canceled by the coronavirus crisis. During an appearance at the Congressional Health and Consumption Commission, Garzón pointed out that there are 700,000 pending claims from consumers who have not had the amount paid for their flights returned, according to data from the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

Thus, Garzón recalled that many consumers are choosing not to claim this money as there is currently no “quick fix” and the need to go to court in case airlines decide not to refund tickets. “We tell the airlines that they have to return the money because it is a signed contract in which a service has been provided,” said the Minister of Consumer Affairs.

During the bulk of his speech, Garzón devoted himself to reviewing all the measures that he has put in place from the ministry that he directs since the state of alarm began. In this sense, the head of Consumer Affairs stressed that the initiative to set a maximum price for masks for sale in pharmacies has been “effective” for citizens. Garzón, who also recalled that the prices of funeral homes have been intervened, had an impact on the fact that the regulations on masks were prepared with the participation of a technical team between pharmacists and suppliers.

“To avoid the decrease in family budgets and end that part of speculation that could exist, the ministry decided to intervene in prices,” said Garzón. .