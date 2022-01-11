Gazprom and Turkiye’s BOTAS have agreed to a four-year gas supply agreement.

The TurkStream pipeline will supply BOTAS with 5.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Gazprom Export and BOTAS, Turkey’s state-owned energy company, signed a four-year natural gas supply agreement on Thursday, according to Gazprom Export.

Starting in January, the Russian company will send 5.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to BOTAS via the TurkStream pipeline.

On December 1, Gazprom Export and BOTAS signed a number of agreements for natural gas shipments.

TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters.

The first line, with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters, serves Turkiye’s domestic customers, while the second line, with a capacity of another 15.75 billion cubic meters, transports Russian gas to Europe via Bulgaria.