GCSE results day: How to bag an apprenticeship that pays £20,000 a year

STUDENTS looking to swap the classroom for a real working environment can earn up to £20,000 a year on an apprenticeship scheme.

Thousands of pupils across England and Wales received their GCSE results today and for some, it won’t have gone as well as they’d planned.

For others, they may struggle to bag a college place as a quarter (25.9 per cent) of pupils gained top grades, up on 20.7 per cent last year, after exams were axed due to the pandemic.

But sixth form and college isn’t the only path you can take if you’re looking to work towards higher education.

Apprenticeship schemes, offered by thousands of employers around the UK, offer training on the job – plus you can get paid while you gain your next qualification.

In a time when the UK is facing a huge unemployment crisis, apprenticeships may be a good option to help you on the first steps of your career.

To avoid large numbers of school leavers out of work, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £2,000 bonus to firms that create new apprenticeship roles meaning there are thousands you can apply for.

You can use the government’s website to find apprenticeships in England, while similar schemes also run in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The minimum apprentices can earn is £4.15 an hour – this was raised in April’s Budget, up from £3.90 an hour.

It might not seem like much but this is because your employer is also spending cash on your education and training.

That said, some employers pay apprentices more in order to attract the best and most talented candidates.

Wages depend on the job role, the employer, and the level of qualification that you’re working towards.

Sam Hyams from apprenticeship careers network Springpod, said: “Whether you’ve always planned to do one or are considering them as part of your Plan B following disappointing A-level results, apprenticeships are a brilliant way to get your foot on the career ladder.

“But competition is fierce, so making sure you demonstrate exactly why you want to be a part of the course is vital in helping your application stand out.”

Apprenticeships are available from a range of employers, including small independent businesses to larger chains.

We’ve rounded up some of the schemes being offered by a handful of employers from different industries out there to give you an idea of what’s on offer and how much you can earn.

Posh make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury is running a level 4 apprenticeship scheme this year that kicks off on October 1.

The role is for an associate project manager and will learn how to deliver important projects that affect the business through the end-to-end supply chain, from suppliers to consumers.

To bag the role, you’ll need five GCSE grades C to A* – or 4 to 9 in the new marking system – including in English and maths.

A level 3 apprenticeship qualification, A levels or BTEC is preferable but not essential, and six months admin experience would also be beneficial.

Sound like it might work for you? You can apply for the role through the Gov.uk website.

Train to be a field technician at Virgin Media and earn £17,000 a year, with an extra £2,500 London weighting, and gain your level 2 telecoms operative qualification.

The job involves visiting customers in their homes to help them fix any technical issues they may be having, from broadband to TV connection.

You’ll learn how to run cables, measure and adjust signal levels and configure state of the art equipment.

To apply, you’ll need a maths and English GCSE or equivalent at grade 2 and above, and hold a full UK driving licence with no more than three points on it.

To find out more information, you can email the recruitment team at [email protected]

Disability charity Scope is looking for a digital marketing apprentice to join the team from October where they will gain their level 3 qualification.

The job involves learning how to manage social media for a business, support the marketing team and become a voice for the brand.

The role starts out at four days a week, which will move to full time “in the near future” – when the hours increase, the salary will be upped to £21,000.

To be in with a chance of securing the role, you’ll need five GCSE grades C to A* or 4 to 9, including maths and English.

The closing date for applications is September 22 2020 and you can find out more information on Gov.uk.

You can gain your level 3 in early years at Cornerstone Group of Nurseries which pays apprentices £11,856 a year while they work towards getting their qualification.

Over 12 months, you’ll learn how to provide a safe, caring and educational environment for pre-school aged children.

And what’s more, the nursery group says it often offers the apprentice a qualified practitioner’s role at the nursery once they’ve qualified.

There are three roles available and you’ll need GCSE or equivalent in maths and English at grade 5, or a C grade on the old system.

The Dental House in Old Swan, Liverpool, pays a level 3 apprentice £166 a week while they learn.

This job involves assisting dentists with their work, learning how to develop and file x-rays as well as cleaning and sterilising instruments.

It takes 20 months for you to gain your qualifications and you will be expected to work 40 hours a week on a shift rota.

To apply, you’ll need maths and English GCSEs graded A to C or 9 to 4. You can find out more information at Gov.uk.

Hairdressing chain Rush is looking for an apprentice to join its team in one of its London branches.

You’ll gain your level 2 qualification and learn how to cut, tint and style hair, as well as carry out reception duties.

The role requires 30 hours a week and will take 15 months to complete.

Your time is split between four days a week at the salon and a day a week at the academy which is included in your wages.

You don’t need any qualifications to apply but Rush does ask that you have the “motivation and commitment to want to become a hairdresser or barber”.

You can find out how to apply here on the Gov.uk website.