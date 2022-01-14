GDP: In November, the UK economy grew by 0.9%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

GDP: The UK economy grew by 0.9% in November, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The UK economy grew 0.9 percent in November, surpassing pre-pandemic levels despite the presence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.7 percent higher in November than it was in February 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS); economists had predicted only 0.4 percent growth in November.

Many expected the Omicron variant to derail this progress in December, with the loss of momentum likely extending into January, and many businesses are reporting significant staff absences and consumers who are still hesitant to go out.

Despite this, some health officials believe the Omicron infection outbreak in the UK has peaked, and analysts believe the economic impact will be minor, allowing the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates this year.

GDP in quarterly terms would reach or exceed its pre-coronavirus level in the October-December period of last year, according to the ONS, assuming economic output does not fall by more than 0.2 percent in December.

Architects, retailers, couriers, and accountants had a good month in November, according to the ONS, and construction recovered from a string of bad months as raw materials became easier to come by following global supply chain problems.

Even after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Britain’s economy may still face difficulties in the months ahead.

“While the UK economy should rebound once Plan B measures are lifted,” said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, “surging inflation and persistent supply-chain disruption may mean that the UK’s economic growth prospects remain under pressure for much of 2022.”

“To get us back to where we were, prices had to rise significantly,” Victor Trokoudes, chief executive and co-founder of budgeting app Plum, added.

“We may now be better off economically than we were before, which is a good thing.”

However, there is no doubt that the challenge for the rest of the year will be a spending freeze that will put most households under significant strain, and.

