‘Gears Tactics’: Tips You Need To Know To Win

Gears Tactics is the game you will want to play for hours end–especially if you love the series of XCOM games.

Gears Tactics brings the difficulty of XCOM to the world in which the Gears battle for the survival of the human race. This tactics game is punishing, to say the least, so here are some things you will need to know in order to survive.

Of course, the game is always about tactics before everything else. Trying to outflank enemies and lining up the perfect headshot is the way to go. However, moving carelessly can cause you the unit or the game entirely.

Segmented lines mean that the enemy is obscured or only a bit visible, which leads to a small chance of hit percentage. Being aware of the lines of sight as well as movement is the key to victory. Play your cards right, and the enemies have no chance. Squander that chance; you’ll end up walking away in frustration.

Friendly fire is always on in Gears Tactics, so don’t be surprised that your squad member might get caught in the crossfire or an explosion of your own making. Check the preview damages first before deciding to fight, since once that fire is shot, you’ll be committed all the way.

Using the heroes or randomly generated units ability “Second Wind” is both a blessing and a curse. After using this, the player will lose one-quarter of their health bar throughout the match as well as lose one action point. So if possible, always keep squads close to one another to be able to revive them.

Dismissing troops is okay, especially if your random squadmates are falling behind levels. You can then choose another soldier of the same class which might be better suitable for your squad.

The best part is that it doesn’t cost anything to recruit a new member. Each recruit will come with a level-appropriate batch of skill points that you can spend however you like.

Side Missions can tend to lock you out using certain hero characters like Mikaylka, Sid, or Gabe. During the story missions, however, this is not the case for narrative reasons.

For side missions, you will be presented with a variety to choose from and will require to finish two or three out of the four options. Any units you chose to go on a mission will be unavailable for the next one or two missions. So take note of that.

To remedy this, you should invest in multiple support units specializing in healing abilities. Meaning, don’t just choose the squads you want to use all the time. It’s good to rotate your team to get the best overall setup.

