Geely, foundation donate medical supplies to Europe

Chinese car maker Geely is joining hands with the Li Shufu Charity Foundation, sponsored by Geely Chairman Li Shufu, to donate 2 million yuan (US$282,457) worth of medical supplies to European countries, including Germany, Sweden, and the U.K..

The supplies include disposable surgical masks, disposable medical gloves, protective suits, and goggles, helping to support the European countries in combating the COVID-19.

Europe is facing a grim challenge to slow the spread of the disease, as a spate of outbreaks are occurring in some countries.

Geely said it would increase donations of medical supplies if the situation intensifies.

Before the donations, the car maker and the foundation had set up a 200-million-yuan special fund for epidemic prevention and control in China’s hard hit areas.

Geely is a global company with 50,000 overseas employees. The company is working with local branches to help overseas employees respond to the outbreak.

Moreover, the car maker also has allotted 10,000 masks from its Benelli motorbike factory in China to help employees in the motorbike brand’s headquarters in Italy and Austria during the pandemic.