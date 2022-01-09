Geico Gecko is how old?

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a private auto insurance company based in Maryland.

The Geico Gecko has been promoting the company for years, claiming to save people money on car insurance.

Viewers will often see the Geico gecko when they see a commercial for Geico on television.

The gecko first appeared on television in 1999 and became an instant hit, with 2022 marking the gecko’s 23rd year on the air.

According to CBC, the Geico Gecko was inspired by the Screen Actors Guild strike, which prohibits advertisers from using live actors.

Due to the similar spellings of “Geico” and “gecko,” the company chose the gecko as its logo.

Jake Wood, an English comedian, has played the Geico Gecko over the years.

The British actor, who was born on July 12, 1972, is known for his roles in The Illusionist, Red Dwarf, and Silent Witness.

Wood played Max Branning on BBC’s EastEnders from 1990 to 2021.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of (dollar)3 million as a result of his successful career.

Geico is best known for its car insurance, but it also provides other types of coverage.

Geico provides:

They also provide business plans as well as insurance against earthquakes and floods.

Geckos are small lizards that are mostly carnivorous and belong to the reptile family.

They thrive in warm climates and can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

The lizard is known for its ability to climb vertical surfaces and is the only lizard with true vocal cords, according to legend.

To date, there are approximately 1,500 gecko species.