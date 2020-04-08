GenMark sees 80% sales growth in the first quarter in Covid 19 tests

After the close on Tuesday, GenMark () Pre-announced revenue above consensus in Q1 20 given the tailwind from COVID-19 testing. The molecular diagnostics company now expects sales of approximately $ 38.7 million in the first quarter, an increase of approximately 80 percent over the previous year.

The sales forecast for 2020 has been raised from previously estimated $ 100 to $ 110 million to $ 112 to $ 122 million.

“Our sample-to-answer test enables healthcare providers to determine whether a patient has COVID-19 in less than two hours and is an important diagnostic solution for hospitals. I am very proud of our team’s hard work during this crisis as we continue to work at maximum capacity to provide our ePlex SARS CoV-2 test and the Respiratory Pathogen Panel, ”said CEO Scott Mendel.

GNMK announced that it received approval for use in an emergency (EUA) on March 19 for its ePlex SARS CoV-2 test. Management found that the COVID-19 test accounted for 20 ~ 5% of ePlex sales (~ $ 1.7 million) in the first quarter.

“With GNMK increasing the forecast by only the amount it exceeded in Q1 20, we believe the forecast will leave room for additional upward moves in 2020, and we are reaffirming our buy recommendation,” said Needham’s Michael Matson in the news .

“Gross margin also increased significantly year-on-year, which we believe contributed to GNMK’s cash burn (which has already improved),” added the analyst. His buy recommendation includes a price target of USD 11, indicating an upside potential of over 140%.

Overall, the street is somewhat more cautious for analysts with a moderate buying consensus and an average price target of $ 10. GenMark shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year to USD 4.50 (minus 6%). (See GNMK’s stock research on TipRanks)

