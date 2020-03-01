GEO) Founder just bought shares worth $ 4.5 million

(NYSE: GEO) Shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be pleased to see that founder, George Zoley, recently bought a whopping $ 4.5 million in stock at a price of $ 16.96. Not only is this a big swing, it also increases the holding size by 14%, which is great anyway.

Check out our latest analysis for the GEO Group

GEO Group’s insider transactions last year

In particular, the recent purchase by George Zoley is the largest insider buy of shares in GEO Group that we saw in the past year. That said, even if the stock price was higher than $ 14.64 (the current price), an insider wanted to buy stocks. While their view may have changed since the purchase, this at least suggests that they had confidence in the future of the company. It is very important for us to take into account that the price that insiders pay for stocks is very important. We usually see a stock more positively if an insider bought stocks at stocks bought above current prices, as this indicates that the stock is also considered a good value at a higher price. George Zoley was the only insider to have bought during the year.

The following graphic shows insider transactions (of individuals) in the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold how much and when, just click on the graphic below!

NYSE: GEO Current Insider Trading, February 29, 2020

The GEO Group is not the only stock that insiders buy So take a look at the list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider ownership

If you look at the entire insider stake in a company, you can get an idea of ​​whether it is well coordinated with the ordinary shareholders. A high level of insider participation often means that management takes greater account of the interests of shareholders. It appears that GEO Group insiders own 2.0% of the company worth about $ 35 million. This level of insider ownership is good, but not particularly noteworthy. It certainly indicates an appropriate level of alignment.

What do GEO Group’s insider transactions indicate?

It is good to see the latest insider purchase. And that longer-term insider transactions also give us confidence. Combined with a remarkable insider stake, these factors indicate that GEO Group insiders are well matched and may consider the stock price to be too low. In addition to insider transactions, I recommend checking whether GEO Group is growing sales. This free chart of historical sales and earnings should simplify this.

Naturally you could find a fantastic investment if you are looking elsewhere. So take a look at the list of interesting companies.

Insiders within the meaning of this article are persons who report their transactions to the responsible supervisory authority. We are currently considering open market transactions and private disposals, but not derivative transactions.

