German gov’t predicts 6.3% drop in GDP in 2020

The German government is bracing for the “worst recession” in the country’s history, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to fall by 6.3 percent this year, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier announced on Wednesday.

Germany’s export-oriented economy is currently exposed to “massive foreign and massive domestic shocks,” stressed Altmaier.

For 2020, the official spring projection of the German government says that exports would fall 11.6 percent and private consumption would drop “significantly” by 7.4 percent due to the closure of shops and other businesses

Investment in capital goods is also expected to fall by 5 percent in 2020, while cyclical investment in equipment would fall by as much as 15.1 percent, Altmaier said.

For 2021, a recovery of 5.2 percent “in the course of the catch-up process” is forecast in the spring projection. Pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels would be reached again at the beginning of 2022.

However, the forecast rests on the assumption that there would be no serious regression in the incidence of infections either in Germany or internationally, and that economic activities could be resumed “gradually” in May and June.

Altmaier stressed that it was a “positive sign” that German automobile manufacturers Daimler and Volkswagen had already restarted production and were in the process of gradually ramping up operations.

The labor market in Germany is “coming under heavy pressure,” said Altmaier. According to the forecast, unemployment is expected to rise from the current 5.1 percent to an average 5.8 percent in 2020.

“The federal government’s spring projection clearly shows how serious the situation of the German economy is,” commented Joachim Lang, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), on Wednesday.

Lang said the government should “launch an economic stimulus package as quickly as possible in order to get industrial production back on track and to get through the phases of economic stabilization and recovery.”