Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.69%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 1.69%, while the index declined 1.18%, and the index fell 2.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vonovia SE (DE: ), which rose 2.15% or 0.94 points to trade at 44.61 at the close. Meanwhile, RWE AG ST O.N. (DE: ) added 0.91% or 0.225 points to end at 25.045 and E.ON SE NA (DE: ) was up 0.81% or 0.070 points to 8.688 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE: ), which fell 8.02% or 0.626 points to trade at 7.180 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE: ) declined 6.76% or 0.395 points to end at 5.451 and Wirecard AG (DE: ) was down 5.26% or 7.370 points to 132.650.

The top performers on the MDAX were Delivery Hero AG (DE: ) which rose 3.83% to 74.26, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE: ) which was up 1.73% to settle at 30.66 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE: ) which gained 1.40% to close at 2.531.

The worst performers were CTS Eventim AG (DE: ) which was down 5.42% to 37.020 in late trade, Fraport AG (DE: ) which lost 5.13% to settle at 35.540 and Rational AG (DE: ) which was down 5.12% to 426.40 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were New Work SE (DE: ) which rose 3.91% to 202.00, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE: ) which was up 1.40% to settle at 2.531 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE: ) which gained 1.25% to close at 72.900.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE: ) which was down 5.27% to 17.070 in late trade, Wirecard AG (DE: ) which lost 5.26% to settle at 132.650 and Aixtron SE (DE: ) which was down 5.08% to 8.828 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 517 to 154 and 69 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE: ) fell to all time lows; down 8.02% or 0.626 to 7.180.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.79% to 42.30.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.66% or 11.60 to $1733.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.39% or 0.23 to hit $16.73 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.03% or 0.22 to trade at $21.55 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.0788, while EUR/GBP rose 0.37% to 0.8750.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 100.532.