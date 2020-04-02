Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 3.94%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 3.94%, while the index declined 2.89%, and the index fell 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE: ), which rose 0.07% or 0.040 points to trade at 60.270 at the close. Meanwhile, Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE: ) fell 0.35% or 0.135 points to end at 38.650 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE: ) was down 1.58% or 0.540 points to 33.625 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE: ), which fell 10.12% or 13.50 points to trade at 119.85 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE: ) declined 6.89% or 1.895 points to end at 25.590 and Continental AG O.N. (DE: ) was down 6.79% or 4.44 points to 60.96.

The top performers on the MDAX were Rocket Internet (DE: ) which rose 3.47% to 19.07, Gerresheimer AG (DE: ) which was up 3.29% to settle at 59.700 and TeamViewer AG (DE: ) which gained 2.78% to close at 37.40.

The worst performers were Airbus Group SE (DE: ) which was down 12.17% to 52.30 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE: ) which lost 8.60% to settle at 6.6080 and Rheinmetall AG (DE: ) which was down 7.90% to 59.000 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE: ) which rose 2.78% to 37.40, Qiagen NV (DE: ) which was up 0.71% to settle at 36.915 and Jenoptik AG (DE: ) which gained 0.60% to close at 14.990.

The worst performers were Drillisch AG (DE: ) which was down 5.95% to 17.870 in late trade, Varta AG (DE: ) which lost 5.18% to settle at 62.300 and SAP SE (DE: ) which was down 4.96% to 97.380 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 537 to 174 and 32 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE: ) rose to all time highs; up 2.78% or 1.01 to 37.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.11% to 52.02.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.04% or 0.65 to $1595.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.66% or 0.34 to hit $20.14 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 6.15% or 1.62 to trade at $24.73 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.97% to 1.0922, while EUR/GBP fell 0.73% to 0.8814.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 99.748.