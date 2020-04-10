Germany’s debt ratio rises to more than 75 percent

The 2020 stability program shows that the Ministry of Finance expects a debt ratio of 75.25 percent by the end of the year.

(Photo: dpa) Government debt

Berlin Because of the aid packages in the corona crisis, Germany’s public debt is increasing significantly. The Treasury expects the debt ratio – the ratio of debt to total economic output – to be 75.25 percent by the end of the year. According to information from the German Press Agency, this emerges from the Stability Program 2020, which the Federal Government will submit to the EU Commission at the end of April.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already predicted a value of this magnitude at the beginning of the week. The report is expected to be adopted in the cabinet on April 22.