As the Reddit crypto market surges, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Shiba Inu may make excellent Christmas gifts.

Many platforms, such as PayPal and Venmo, have made it simple to buy and send cryptocurrency, requiring only an email address or phone number.

After reaching a record high of over (dollar)69,000 in November, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is now trading at (dollar)49,199.47.

According to Coinbase, Shiba Inu has gained a little more than 1% in the last 24 hours.

In addition, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California said during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on cryptocurrencies that “crypto is the number one threat to cryptocurrency.”

He went on to say, “Bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge, which could be displaced by Hamster Coin, which could be displaced by Cobra Coin,” before adding, “And then there’s Cobra Coin.”

“What could Mongoose Coin do to [Cobra Coin]?” says the narrator.

Several Mongoose Coins have gone live since then, according to Decrypt.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which means that their values can swing dramatically without warning, as the recent plunge demonstrates.

What exactly is Hbar crypto?

Hashgraph, which is similar to a blockchain, was invented by American computer scientist Leemon Baird in 2017.

Baird and Mance Harmon created the Hedera Hashgraph system, a distributed ledger based on Hashgraph.

The Hedera Hashgraph’s cryptocurrency is called HBAR.

“HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of the Hedera public network,” the company says.

What exactly is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a 2015 cryptocurrency.

After Bitcoin, it is the second largest.

Indeed, some experts believe it has the potential to one day supplant Bitcoin as the market’s dominant coin.

It was founded by eight individuals, including Vitalik Buterin, a 27-year-old cryptocurrency “celebrity.”

As the value of Ethereum increased, he became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire.

Ethereum is a ledger technology that, like Bitcoin, uses “blockchain” to create new programs.

Microstrategy has spent $414 million on Bitcoin.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, the business intelligence firm led by Michael Saylor revealed that it purchased 7,002 bitcoins between October 1 and November 29.

The coins were said to have cost MicroStrategy (dollar)414 million.

The company now has 121,044 bitcoin tokens in its inventory.

Who is Algorand’s mastermind?

The project is being led by the Algorand Foundation, which is based in Singapore.

Algorand claims that it improves transaction speed and efficiency…

