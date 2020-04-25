Get My Payment IRS stimulus tool to get important updates

The highly criticized tool “Get My Payment” on the website of the Internal Revenue Service could work on a revision.

The Get My Payment tool at IRS.gov was developed to help people track their economic stimulus payments and give taxpayers the ability to provide the IRS with direct deposit information when needed to speed up payments for economic impact receive.

Across the country, however, taxpayers continue to be very frustrated, especially when they try to use the system but see words like “Payment status unavailable”.

The IRS will initiate “scheduled outages” on Friday and Saturday following an earlier scheduled outage on Thursday. The “Get My Payment” tool is not available from 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to approx. 1:00 a.m. (due to scheduled maintenance work) on these days.

The IRS is expected to make “critical system updates”.

“To improve the user experience and address some of the concerns raised, our programmers are making major system updates,” the IRS said in a warning.

Many people have already received their economic impact payments, but millions of others are waiting, many are nervous.

According to a statement by the IRS and the Treasury Department on Friday afternoon, by April 17, approximately 88 million people had received nearly $ 158 billion in economic impact payments. That is just over half of those who qualify.

The IRS said on Friday that nearly 2.95 million people in Michigan have received their stimulus money with a total payout of more than $ 5 billion.

More payments are delivered each week.

According to the IRS, payments are made automatically for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive social security, survivor’s or disability benefits, and beneficiaries with additional security income and veteran affairs who have not submitted a tax return in the past two years.

Of course, many people become anxious when they hear that a neighbor is receiving money, and they still have not received any payment, especially in times of massive job losses during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the process is not immediate. Part of the money is spent by direct deposit, but checks are also sent. The IRS said checks are being sent in batches of 5 million checks a week. It is estimated that these checks could take up to 20 weeks to ship.

Checks are issued in reverse order of “adjusted gross income” – starting with the lowest income earners first.

Many people had hoped that the Get My Payment tool would help them track their money or provide bank account information for direct deposits and not wait for a check any longer.

The IRS has often added new information online to try to explain some of the problems people face. However, it was clear that more work had to be done on the system since the launch on April 15th.

For example, according to the IRS, those who use the tool will see the message “Payment status unavailable” if “the application does not yet contain your information or you are not eligible for payment.”

The wording itself can be very confusing for taxpayers entitled to their income to see the message “Payment status unavailable”.

Several readers told me that the system would prevent them from entering their bank account details if they had not owed money for taxes or received a refund in the past tax years. Some people have a zero balance in their tax returns, but they cannot use the tool. Some readers who claimed to have IT experience said the problem was a programming error.

