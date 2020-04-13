Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has a fairly healthy record

When is debt dangerous?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger supported) once said,” The greatest investment risk is not price volatility, but whether you do will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It is only natural Take a company’s balance sheet into account when examining how risky it is, since debt often arises when one company collapses, like many other companies(NASDAQ: GILD) uses debt. But should shareholders be concerned about debt use?

In general, debt only becomes a real problem if a company cannot pay it off simply by raising capital or using its own cash flow. When things get really bad, lenders can take control of the business. While this is not too common, we often see indebted companies permanently watering down shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. The advantage of debt, of course, is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces watering down in a company that is able to reinvest with high returns. When considering how much debt a company uses, the first thing to look at is cash and debt.

How much debt does Gilead Sciences have?

As you can see below, Gilead Sciences had $ 24.6 billion in debt in December 2019, compared to $ 27.3 billion in the previous year. However, the balance sheet shows that the company holds $ 24.7 billion in cash, so it actually has $ 78.0 million in net cash.

How strong is Gilead Sciences?

The latest balance sheet shows that Gilead Sciences had liabilities of $ 9.76 billion that were due within one year and liabilities of $ 29.2 billion that were also due. This was offset by $ 24.7 billion in cash and $ 3.58 billion in claims that were due within 12 months. Liabilities are $ 10.7 billion more than the combination of cash and short-term receivables.

With listed Gilead Sciences stocks worth an impressive total of $ 92.6 billion, this level of debt is unlikely to pose a major threat. However, we believe that it is worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet strength as it can change over time. While Gilead Sciences has remarkable liabilities, it also has more cash than debt. We are therefore quite confident that it can safely manage its debts.

What’s important is that Gilead Sciences’ EBIT has dropped a staggering 44% in the past twelve months. If this decline continues, it will be more difficult to pay off debt than to sell foie gras at a vegan convention. There is no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. Above all, future profits will determine Gilead Sciences’ ability to keep a healthy balance in the future. So if you want to see what the professionals think, this free report on analysts’ earnings forecasts could be interesting.

After all, a company needs free cash flow to pay off debts. Accounting profits just don’t cut it. While Gilead Sciences has net cash flow on its balance sheet, it is still interesting to see how well the company converts its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) into free cash flow, as this affects both debt needs and capacity manage. In the past three years, Gilead Sciences has generated a very robust free cash flow of 96% of EBIT, more than we expected. This positions it well to pay off debts when it is desirable.

