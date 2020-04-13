Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has a fairly healthy record

When is debt dangerous?
In general, debt only becomes a real problem if a company cannot pay it off simply by raising capital or using its own cash flow. When things get really bad, lenders can take control of the business. While this is not too common, we often see indebted companies permanently watering down shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. The advantage of debt, of course, is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces watering down in a company that is able to reinvest with high returns. When considering how much debt a company uses, the first thing to look at is cash and debt.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “ Check out our latest analysis for Gilead Sciences “data-reactid =” 31 “> Check out our latest analysis for Gilead Sciences
How much debt does Gilead Sciences have?
As you can see below, Gilead Sciences had $ 24.6 billion in debt in December 2019, compared to $ 27.3 billion in the previous year. However, the balance sheet shows that the company holds $ 24.7 billion in cash, so it actually has $ 78.0 million in net cash.
How strong is Gilead Sciences?
The latest balance sheet shows that Gilead Sciences had liabilities of $ 9.76 billion that were due within one year and liabilities of $ 29.2 billion that were also due. This was offset by $ 24.7 billion in cash and $ 3.58 billion in claims that were due within 12 months. Liabilities are $ 10.7 billion more than the combination of cash and short-term receivables.
With listed Gilead Sciences stocks worth an impressive total of $ 92.6 billion, this level of debt is unlikely to pose a major threat. However, we believe that it is worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet strength as it can change over time. While Gilead Sciences has remarkable liabilities, it also has more cash than debt. We are therefore quite confident that it can safely manage its debts.
What’s important is that Gilead Sciences’ EBIT has dropped a staggering 44% in the past twelve months. If this decline continues, it will be more difficult to pay off debt than to sell foie gras at a vegan convention. There is no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. Above all, future profits will determine Gilead Sciences’ ability to keep a healthy balance in the future. So if you want to see what the professionals think, this free report on analysts’ earnings forecasts could be interesting.
After all, a company needs free cash flow to pay off debts. Accounting profits just don’t cut it. While Gilead Sciences has net cash flow on its balance sheet, it is still interesting to see how well the company converts its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) into free cash flow, as this affects both debt needs and capacity manage. In the past three years, Gilead Sciences has generated a very robust free cash flow of 96% of EBIT, more than we expected. This positions it well to pay off debts when it is desirable.
Sum up
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “While Gilead Sciences has more liabilities than cash The company has also has a net present value of $ 78.0 million, and 96% of EBIT was converted to free cash flow, which brought in $ 8.3 billion, so we are not worried about Gilead Sciences’ debt consumption Balance sheet is clear It is clear which area to focus on when analyzing debt, but not every investment risk is on the balance sheet – far from it. Note that Gilead Sciences shows this 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about … “data-reactid =” 56 “> Gilead Sciences has more liabilities than cash, but it also has a net present value of $ 78.0 million. The cherry on top was 96 % of it converted Free Cash Flow EBIT is $ 8.3 billion, so we are not concerned with the use of Gilead Sciences debt, and the balance sheet is clearly the area you are looking at when analyzing Debt should focus, but not all of the investment risk is on the balance sheet – far from it. Be aware that Gilead Sciences shows 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about …
Ultimately, it is often better to focus on companies that are free of net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It’s free.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.“data-reactid =” 58 “>If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.