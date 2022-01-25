Glasgow council workers are planning a protest over equal pay ahead of a strike ballot.

Glasgow council workers will stage a protest over equal pay ahead of a strike ballot.

Because employees are still being paid unfairly, a new pay and grading system is required, according to the unions.

The cause, according to the council, is the covid pandemic.

On Thursday, council workers will demonstrate outside Glasgow’s city chambers ahead of a strike ballot over equal pay.

As a long-running dispute with the council continues, thousands of employees represented by UNISON, the GMB, and Unite will be asked if they want to walk out.

In October 2018, workers took to the streets to demand equal pay for equal work.

In 2019, a settlement worth over £500 million was reached with approximately 16,000 current and former employees.

The fight for equality is “far from over,” according to union representatives, who claim that the council is now “refusing to pay up” and attempting to divide the workforce by excluding many jobs that were previously paid out.

The pay and grading process, which isn’t expected to be completed until 2024, has been delayed, according to a council spokesman.

They thought the talks had been “constructive.”

There are also discussions about settling pay claims that were not covered by the 2019 agreement, which only covered the period from January 1, 2007 to March 31, 2018.

“Thousands of workers, overwhelmingly women, were paid out in 2019 because their pay was unequal — nothing has changed since then, it’s still unequal,” said Kath Stirling, UNISON branch chairperson.

“Same jobs, unequal pay.”

The council, on the other hand, is refusing to pay and is attempting to eliminate many jobs.

The actions of the city council are a cynical attempt to split trade unionists.

“Due to the delay in implementing the new pay and grading system, the trade unions are demanding that the council apply the 2019 arrangement to those claimants who have never received anything — so-called “new claims” — and also use the 2019 arrangements to calculate a new round of interim payments for all eligible workers.”

“In Glasgow, the fight for pay equality is far from over.”

A total of 9,000 UNISON members and 5,000 members of the are affected.

