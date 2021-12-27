Glasgow taxi drivers are planning a protest due to a lack of financial support.

Private hire drivers in Glasgow are planning a protest due to a lack of financial support.

Private hire drivers will stage a’sit-in’ followed by a short convoy in protest of the Scottish Government’s refusal to respond to their calls for ‘immediate’ financial assistance.

In Glasgow, private hire drivers will stage a protest against the lack of support for the industry in the wake of new COVID restrictions.

The Scottish Government has been chastised by the App Drivers and Couriers Union for their ‘total exclusion’ of private hire and taxi drivers from covid-related business support.

They claim that their requests for ‘immediate’ help are being ignored.

Drivers will stage a’sit-in’ in George Square tomorrow morning (January 29), followed by a short convoy starting in Townhead.

“We are demanding to be heard,” Eddie Grice, ADCU’s Glasgow Chair, said.

We communicated our request, but it was ignored.

Our industry is once again suffering.

Drivers are once again suffering.

This demonstration is about ensuring that we are heard and engaged, as well as securing support for hardworking drivers who are once again at risk of losing their jobs.

“Some business support is dwindling for certain industries, but we’ve been completely shut out once more.”

Our industry is based on travel and hospitality.

With the reintroduction of restrictions, many drivers will go out of business or simply abandon the trade.

“We are requesting that Rishi Sunak reintroduce the self-employment support scheme, as well as that the Scottish Government provide private hire and taxi drivers with industry-specific support.”

We can’t be left out in the cold, and we can’t be put in a situation where we have to either sink or swim.”

ADCU leaders in Scotland have asked the Scottish Government to meet with them to discuss a plan of action and to look into possible support measures for the industry.

On December 29, at 10 a.m., the protest will take place in George Square.