‘Global air travel demand in 2021 is still 58% lower than pre-pandemic levels.’

According to the International Air Transport Association, air cargo demand increased 6.9% over pre-pandemic levels.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported on Tuesday that, despite a slow recovery through 2021, global air travel demand was still 58.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels last year.

The figure is an improvement over 2020, when demand was down 65.8% from the previous year, according to the group.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) are used to measure air travel demand.

In comparison to 2019, international passenger demand fell 75.5 percent, while load factor, or seat occupancy, fell 24 percentage points to 58 percent.

Domestic demand fell 28.2 percent, and the load factor dropped 9.3 points to 74.3 percent.

