Global markets are in the red as geopolitical risks increase.

Global markets are in the red as geopolitical risks rise.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have had a global impact.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

While rising tensions between Russia, the United States, and NATO over Ukraine caused heavy selling in global stock markets on Tuesday, investors will be looking at inflation data from the United Kingdom and Germany on Wednesday.

While investor risk perception continues to be negatively impacted by expectations that central banks will tighten their monetary policies more quickly, the rising number of coronavirus omicron cases, particularly in Asian countries, remains on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament’s foreign relations and security and defense subcommittees held a joint meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, while White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that all options are on the table in the event that Russia invades Ukraine, adding that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal.

In the Persian Gulf, Russia, Iran, and China will also conduct joint naval exercises.

Brent oil reached (dollar)88.4 per barrel, its highest level since October 2014, amid rising geopolitical risks.

Despite rising oil prices, Russia’s RTS index ended the day at 1,367.5 points, down 7.3 percent from its low of 1,355.25 points in December 2020.

Losses in Russian stocks spread to global stock markets, particularly emerging markets.

Due to concerns about inflation and ongoing uncertainty about the economy, the 10-year bond yield in the United States has remained at a two-year high, testing 1.90 percent.

Goldman Sachs’ net profit fell 13% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year, reaching (dollar)3.94 billion, according to the company’s balance sheet released on Tuesday.

The New York stock market followed a sales-oriented course while the bank’s shares lost nearly 7% after its worse-than-expected balance sheet.

At the end of the day, the Dow Jones index fell 1.51%, the S&P 500 index fell 1.84 percent, and the Nasdaq index fell 2.6 percent.

The ZEW economic expectations index in Europe revealed that the economic outlook has improved noticeably since the beginning of the year.

Concerns about Russia-Ukraine tensions are driving up oil prices.

