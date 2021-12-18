Global oil production will rise by 0.74 percent in November 2021.

Global oil output is expected to increase by 0.74 percent in November 2021.

Global oil demand is expected to grow by 5.7 million barrels per day in 2021 and 4.2 million barrels per day in 2022, according to OPEC.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported on Monday that global oil supply increased by 0.88 million barrels per day (bpd) in November compared to the previous month, a 5.62 million bpd year-on-year increase.

OPEC crude oil production averaged 27.72 million barrels per day in November 2021, up 0.29 million barrels per day month over month (m-o-m), according to the organization’s monthly oil market report.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Nigeria produced more crude oil, while Angola, Libya, and the Congo produced less.

Saudi Arabia increased production by 101,000 barrels per day to nearly 9.87 million barrels per day, Iraq increased production by 91,000 barrels per day to 4.24 million barrels per day, and Nigeria increased production by 85,000 barrels per day to 1.42 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, Angola’s oil output fell by 38,000 barrels per day to 1.08 million barrels per day, Libya’s by 15,000 barrels per day to around 1.1 million barrels per day, and Congo’s by 14,000 barrels per day to 261,000 barrels per day.

In November, OPEC crude’s share of total global production remained unchanged from the previous month, at 28.2 percent.

Non-OPEC liquids production, including OPEC natural gas liquids, increased by 0.59 million bpd in November compared to the previous month, averaging 70.56 million bpd, up 3.03 million bpd year over year.

“The non-OECD, particularly Latin America, drove preliminary increases in production in November,” the report said, “while output in the OECD is expected to rise by 0.09 million bpd m-o-m, primarily from OECD Europe.”

– Forecasts for oil demand remain unchanged.

With a growth of 5.7 million bpd, OPEC kept its global oil demand forecast for 2021 unchanged from last month’s assessment.

“However, oil demand was revised upward in 1H21, owing to higher-than-expected transportation fuel consumption in the OECD, offset by a downwardly-revised estimate for 3Q21, owing to increased COVID-19 cases and softer industrial production in China, as well as easing transportation fuel recovery in India,” the agency said.

According to the report, oil demand was slightly lower in the fourth quarter, owing to COVID-19 containment measures in Europe and the potential impact of the new omicron COVID-19 variant.

The demand growth forecast for 2022 has also been left unchanged.

