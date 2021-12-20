According to a report, supply chain problems will cause global trade to contract in the third quarter.

According to a report, global trade will contract in the third quarter due to supply chain issues.

The emergence of omicron, according to the report, shifted the risk balance to the downside, increasing the chances of a more negative outcome.

Turkey’s capital city is ANKARA.

Supply chain issues caused global trade volume to contract in the third quarter of 2021 after four consecutive quarters of strong expansion, according to a joint report released Monday.

The volume of global merchandise trade fell 0.8 percent in the third quarter, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as supply chain disruptions, shortages of production inputs, and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on trade growth.

Despite the drop in the third quarter, global trade volume increased by 11.9 percent in the first nine months of this year over the same period last year.

On the other hand, the%20nine-month%20figure%20is%20slightly%20lower%20than%20the%20WTO%27s%20most%20recent%20estimate%20of%20a%2012.7%%20increase%20over%20that%20time%20period,%20released%20in%20October.

1.

%22If%20fourth%20quarter%20data%20show%20a%20pickup%20in%20volume%20growth,%20the%20forecast%20of%20a%2010.8%%20increase%20in%20merchandise%20trade%20for%20the%20whole%20of%20202021%20could%20still%20be%20realized,%22%20the%20WTO%20

“However, the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 appears to have tipped the risk balance to the downside, increasing the likelihood of a more negative outcome,” the report went on to say.

According to the report, the main cause of the drop in the third quarter was weaker-than-expected imports from North America and Europe, which resulted in lower exports from those regions, as well as Asia.

Despite expectations of a 2.6 percent rise, European imports fell 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

Africa saw a 0.7 percent drop in imports, while Asia saw a 1.3 percent drop.

Imports into North America grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter, missing the 1.5 percent forecast.

South American and Middle Eastern shipments, on the other hand, grew by 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.