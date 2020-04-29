Global Unicorn Fair offers new opportunities to investors

The Second Global Unicorn Fair (GUF) was held as a webinar on April 26, aiming to provide opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs around the world through cooperation.

Speaking at the webinar, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said that, as the COVID-19 outbreak may have taken a toll on some sectors in the world economy, the international community should adapt to the changing economic conditions and foster new growth drivers.

“The virus respects no borders, and no nation on its own can effectively tackle the threat.” Rudd said that all must work together to build the strongest global network of control and treatment that the world has ever seen.

Against the backdrop of sluggish global growth caused by COVID-19, China’s economy has shown sufficient resilience and great potential. Rudd said that, with 1.4 billion people, China has always been a good example of an open economy, as well as a defender and a promoter of globalization.

Speaking of China’s economy, Global CEO of ToJoy Ge Jun said that China is now the world’s second largest economy, and is closely interconnected with other economies. In recent years, the Chinese economy has contributed to over 30% of the global growth, and remains a major driving force for the global economy. China has a big market of over 1.4 billion people, and is willing to further open the market.

Ge said that, in order to further unleash the potential of the domestic market and expand the scope for imports, China has stepped up efforts in recent years to lower tariffs, facilitate customs clearance, reduce institutional costs in import, and step up cross-border e-commerce and other new forms and models of business.

He also pointed out that China’s technological innovations in the sectors of 5G and mobile payments and its strong manufacturing capacity all provide great opportunities for foreign companies to enter China’s market.

As one of the biggest business accelerators in China, ToJoy is aiming to build a platform for Chinese enterprises to go global and attract international enterprises to enter the Chinese market, Ge said.

The webinar, held by ToJoy Shared Holding Group, attracts business leaders and former state leaders to shed light on economic globalization and international cooperation. Over 20 Chinese and overseas companies took part in the event and made cooperation agreements in the sectors of agriculture, healthcare, and service.