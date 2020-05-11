Global users of Chinese learning platform exceed half million

A global Chinese language learning platform has recorded more than half a million users worldwide.

As of Wednesday, the platform, iFLYChinese, has attracted 576,000 users from 123 countries and regions, according to iFLYTEK Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that developed the language learning app.

The platform uses AI technology to reach out to learners at home and abroad. Machine translation, speech synthesis and smart parsing are applied to transform users’ mother-tongues into Chinese.

Learners are assigned with adaptive learning tools and personal AI Tutors, which can help to correct their pronunciation, give personalized feedback and exercise cards for memory-enhanced learning activities.

The app has built learning blocks to cover 80% of dialogues used in real-life situations. Through role-based immersive learning and exquisitely designed human-computer interaction, it promotes learners’ interest and helps users to master the language.

The platform also features a collection of Chinese poetries, classical literature and calligraphy masterpieces in audio and video to help users understand the Chinese culture.