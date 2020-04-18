GM dispatches first batch of ventilators for COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) – General Motors (NYSE: ) said on Friday it had started delivering the first batch of 54 ventilators to U.S. hospitals treating severely ill COVID-19 patients.

GM said the Franciscan Health Olympia Fields hospital in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Chicago’s Weiss Memorial Hospitals will receive shipments of 10 ventilators each via package delivery company UPS Inc (NYSE: ) on Friday.

A third shipment comprising 34 ventilators will be delivered by UPS to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Gary/Chicago International Airport on Saturday to be distributed at other locations.

The deliveries are part of a contract awarded to GM by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. The contract is worth $489.4 million.

GM is working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems to produce the equipment.