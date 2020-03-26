Gold falls as liquidity stampede overwhelms optimism thanks to US stimulus by Reuters

© Reuters. Gold drops as liquidity stampede overwhelms optimism thanks to US stimulus



(Reuters) – Prices fell on Wednesday after surging sharply in the previous session, as a scramble for liquidity overshadowed optimism surrounding the US government’s agreement with Congress on a massive stimulus package to ease the economic burden of the Corona virus.

In a volatile session, spot gold fell 1 percent to $ 1594.18 an ounce by 0743 GMT, after rising as much as 1.6 percent earlier on Wednesday. The precious metal jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday.

And gold rose in futures trading in the United States 0.2 percent to 1664.80 dollars.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said an agreement had been reached on the fiscal stimulus package, which is expected to be worth $ 2 trillion, and that it would be voted on later on Wednesday.

As for other precious metals, they rose 1.9 percent to $ 1968.80 an ounce, and platinum increased 2.6 percent to $ 726.61.

The two metals rose more than ten percent in the previous session due to the application of the isolation case in South Africa, which is a large product.

It rose 0.8 percent to $ 14.38 an ounce.

