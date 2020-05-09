Gold is near the two-week high ahead of US job data

By Shreyansi Singh

(Reuters) – Gold was close to a two-week high last Friday as investors were waiting for the US job report to measure economic health after gloomy economic indicators raised the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Lower interest rates would continue to weigh on bond yields and fuel demand for non-profitable gold bars, which peaked at almost two weeks in the last session.

Spot gold was steady at $ 1,715.23 an ounce from 0315 GMT, after peaking at $ 1,721.76 in the previous session since April 27. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $ 1,727.

The metal gained around 2% on Thursday due to gloomy US economic data, which, together with uncertainties surrounding the global economic recovery and US-China relations, boosted gold bars by around 0.9% this week.

“Gold is still in the $ 1,650 to $ 1,750 an ounce range in the past month or so. Serious investors shouldn’t be interested until gold fully questions one of these levels,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA .

Millions more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The total number of people who have made claims since March 21 increased to around 33.5 million, as data on Thursday showed.

US non-agricultural payroll data due at around 1230 GMT is forecast to drop a historic $ 22 million in April, which would destroy the record dive during the 2007-2009 recession.

“Fund futures fell overnight, signaling lower US dollar interest rates where earnings took long positions overnight,” said Halley, adding that this created a positive environment for gold.

Promotions

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The dollar index became negative as US Treasury yields fell from three-week highs and two-year yields fell to record lows. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The dollar index became negative as US government bond yields fell from their three-week high and two-year yields fell to record lows.

Financial markets began pricing in a negative US interest rate environment for the first time on Thursday, while the Bank of England kept the door open on Thursday for further stimulus next month.

Central banks around the world have cut interest rates in recent months and provided unprecedented momentum to mitigate the blow of the pandemic to the global economy.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is generally viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

In other countries, palladium rose 1.8% to $ 1,889.57 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $ 768.37.

Silver fell 0.8% to $ 15.38 an ounce after hitting a three-week high in the previous session.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru, edited by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)