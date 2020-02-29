Gold Price Forecast – Why Are Gold Prices Crashing With Shares?

Gold prices will plummet as we near Friday’s close, and the Fed could use its emergency powers to cut interest rates this weekend. A surprising rate cut could stabilize gold prices and this unjustified liquidation to stop.

It is impossible to understand these markets. If I told you that US stocks would drop 14% in a week, how much would you expect a gold price jump? $ 50 … $ 100 … $ 150? I would guess at least $ 100, but probably more. No – gold fell over $ 50.00 on Friday.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “All week I have the & nbsp;Fed Watch ToolNotes on interest rates. On Tuesday, the chances of a rate cut started at 14.4% on March 18, after rising to 27.7%. At the beginning of the weekend they are now proposing a 100% chance of a 0.25% reduction and a 47.2% chance of a 0.50% reduction. “data-reactid =” 13 “> Throughout the week, I’ve been monitoring the Fed Watch Tool for interest rate notices. On Tuesday, the chances of a rate cut started at 14.4% on March 18, at the close at 27, At the beginning of the weekend, they are now proposing a 100% chance of a 0.25% cut and a 47.2% chance of a 0.50% cut.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Note: The probability of a 0.50% cut was 0% yesterday. The Fed could move this weekend.“data-reactid =” 21 “>Note: The probability of a 0.50% cut was 0% yesterday. The Fed could move this weekend.

I’m trying not to cry manipulations, but it’s hard to justify this week’s price action as natural. It appears that there were several forces at play that were far beyond our control. It seems someone wants the Fed to ease, and this week’s crash makes it possible. Unfortunately, many investors were injured and torn from their positions.

I don’t have a crystal ball and I’m not sure what will happen next week. But I know that governments have no options left to boost the economy. Interest rates are at an all-time low. All they have left is money pressure, and that will lead to much higher precious metal prices.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AG Thorson is a registered CMT and an expert in technology. He believes that we’re in the final stages of a global debt super cycle. See & nbsp;https://goldpredict.com/“data-reactid =” 24 “> AG Thorson is a registered CMT and expert in technical analysis. He believes that we are in the final stages of a global debt super cycle. For more information, please visit https://goldpredict.com / ,

