Gold prices are falling in Egypt .. And the gram lose 21 pounds in one day

Gold prices in Egypt witnessed a significant decline during trading today, Saturday, as the price of a gram decreased by about 21 pounds compared to what it was yesterday, Friday, due to its global collapse during Friday’s trading.

The Club Naguib, Secretary General of the Gold Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said today, Saturday, that the price of a gram of 21 carat gold decreased during the day’s trading to 693 pounds compared to 714 pounds yesterday.

The price of a gram of 18 carat gold today reached 594 pounds, and the price of a gram of 24 carat is 792 pounds, and the price of a pound of gold recorded about 5544 pounds.

Globally, gold prices tumbled 3.61% at the end of trading on Friday, with investors tend to liquidate various assets with the spread of panic from the emerging Corona virus.

According to Reuters, Michael Matusk, trading director at US Global Investors, said, “There are many investors and dealers who have to meet requests for coverage in other products, so they sell what they can sell, so gold and the shares of gold mining companies are affected.”

“People are trying to sell anything they can sell,” Matusk added.

Gold recorded the largest weekly decline in the world since November 2016, according to the agency.

The rapid spread of the Corona virus raises fears, with six countries announcing their first cases yesterday and warning the World Health Organization about its spread around the world.