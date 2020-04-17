We publish gold prices in Saudi Arabia today, Friday 17-4-2020, as the price of gold in Saudi Arabia rose slightly compared to yesterday, where “24-carat” price reached 205.13 Saudi riyals equivalent to 54.60 US dollars, while 21-carat gold prices recorded 179.49 SR 47.77 dollars.

The gold prices in Saudi Arabia were as follows:

24k gold prices

205.13 riyals $ 54.60

The price of 22 carat gold

188.03 riyals $ 50.05

21k gold price

179.49 riyals $ 47.77

18k gold price

153.85 riyals $ 40.95

14k gold price

119.66 SAR 31.85

The price of gold 12 carat

102.56 riyals $ 27.30

Gold ounce prices

6,379 riyals $ 1,698

Prices of gold pounds

1,436 riyals $ 382.20

Kilo gold prices

205,127 riyals $ 54,598

Gold prices today in Saudi Arabia are of interest to those who are about to marry men and women from Saudi Arabia, as are the price of gold today in Saudi Arabia in general, investors in Saudi Arabia, given that gold is linked to the global economy, and at a time when the economy of many countries has deteriorated, gold has remained a safe haven for many In Saudi Arabia or the rest of the Arab countries.

One of the most important reasons that affect the decrease or rise of gold in Saudi Arabia or the world even is the price of the dollar, as the relationship between gold and the dollar is inverse and in a more accurate sense that if the price of the dollar rises globally, this leads directly to a decrease in gold prices in Saudi Arabia and the global gold exchange, and vice versa True, if the price of the dollar falls, this leads directly to the increase in the price of gold in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the dollar situation must be monitored.

Gold is considered an investment alternative in times of political and financial uncertainty. On the trade front, investors are awaiting further developments regarding the one-stage agreement between the two largest economies in the world.