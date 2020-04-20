Gold prices today in Egypt

The price of gold today, Monday, April 20, 2020, and the price of today’s gold, 24 carat, decreased to 843 pounds, and the price of gold today, 21 carat, reached 738 pounds, an increase of 11 pounds, and the price of gold today 18 carat reached 633 pounds, an increase of 10 pounds, and the price of the pound recorded gold Today to 5952 pounds.

Gold prices in Egypt are linked to many factors, including those related to supply and demand factors, the price of an ounce of gold globally, and changes in the price of the US dollar, which are the most important factors that are taken into account on a daily basis when determining prices, but with the recent decline in the price of the dollar in Egypt, this has caused Slow down the rise of the gold price despite the rise in global gold prices.

The price of gold today through the follow-up to the “Egypt 365” website, a table of the latest gold prices in the Egyptian markets with its various calibers, and the changes in the price of gold in the gold price, and everything that happens in the gold market, moment by moment, as the table includes a continuous update of gold prices 18, Caliber 21, and Caliber 24 », as well as the price of a pound of gold, the price of an ounce of gold.

Also read:

Average gold prices today in the financial markets in Egypt

Unit Egyptian Pound American dollar 24k gold prices 862.45 pounds $ 55.14 The price of 22 carat gold 790.58 pounds $ 50.55 21k gold price 754.66 pounds $ 48.25 18k gold price 646.84 pounds $ 41.36 14k gold price 503.10 pounds $ 32.17 The price of gold 12 carat 431.22 pounds $ 27.57 The price of gold 9 carat 323.42 pounds $ 20.68 Gold price per ounce 26,822 pounds $ 1,715 Prices of gold pounds 6,037 pounds $ 386.00 Kilo gold prices 862,446 pounds $ 55,141

Average gold price in the past days in Egypt in the financial markets

Today 24 caliber 21 caliber April 13 871.19 762.31 April 12 854.82 747.99 April 11 855.56 748.64 April 10 855.05 748.19 April 9 855.57 748.64 April 8 833.99 729.76 April 7 837.94 733.22 April 6 841.46 736.29 April 5 822.13 719.38 April 4 822.13 719.38 April 3 821.06 718.45 April 2 815.29 713.40 April 1 807.30 706.41 March 31 798.43 698.65 March 30 823.82 720.86 March 29 816.56 714.51 March 28 822.52 719.72 March 27 823.82 720.86 March 26 822.88 720.04 March 25 816.85 714.76 March 24 754.73 660.40 March 23 786.69 688.37 March 22 754.73 660.40 March 21 754.73 660.40 March 20 759.32 664.42 March 19 746.84 653.50 March 18 753.36 659.20 March 17 774.44 677.66 March 16 766.93 671.08 March 15 770.19 673.93 March 14 770.19 673.93

The gold price has witnessed a state of instability since the outbreak of the trade war between the United States of America and China, as the war erupted between the two largest economies in the world by imposing many customs duties on the imports of the Chinese state, which in turn was responding to American decisions, and during the current time it is going Steps towards conducting negotiations between the two countries amid a state of anticipation among investors who resort most of the time to gold as a safe haven for investment.

Gold constitutes a large part of Egypt’s exports of jewelery and precious stones that exceed one billion dollars annually, and raw gold and alloys are exported and not finished crafts, because of the stamp imprint which is not accepted outside the country.