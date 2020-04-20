Gold prices today in Egypt

The price of gold today, Monday, April 20, 2020, and the price of today’s gold, 24 carat, decreased to 843 pounds, and the price of gold today, 21 carat, reached 738 pounds, an increase of 11 pounds, and the price of gold today 18 carat reached 633 pounds, an increase of 10 pounds, and the price of the pound recorded gold Today to 5952 pounds.
Gold prices in Egypt are linked to many factors, including those related to supply and demand factors, the price of an ounce of gold globally, and changes in the price of the US dollar, which are the most important factors that are taken into account on a daily basis when determining prices, but with the recent decline in the price of the dollar in Egypt, this has caused Slow down the rise of the gold price despite the rise in global gold prices.
The price of gold today through the follow-up to the “Egypt 365” website, a table of the latest gold prices in the Egyptian markets with its various calibers, and the changes in the price of gold in the gold price, and everything that happens in the gold market, moment by moment, as the table includes a continuous update of gold prices 18, Caliber 21, and Caliber 24 », as well as the price of a pound of gold, the price of an ounce of gold.
Average gold prices today in the financial markets in Egypt
|Unit
|Egyptian Pound
|American dollar
|24k gold prices
|862.45 pounds
|$ 55.14
|The price of 22 carat gold
|790.58 pounds
|$ 50.55
|21k gold price
|754.66 pounds
|$ 48.25
|18k gold price
|646.84 pounds
|$ 41.36
|14k gold price
|503.10 pounds
|$ 32.17
|The price of gold 12 carat
|431.22 pounds
|$ 27.57
|The price of gold 9 carat
|323.42 pounds
|$ 20.68
|Gold price per ounce
|26,822 pounds
|$ 1,715
|Prices of gold pounds
|6,037 pounds
|$ 386.00
|Kilo gold prices
|862,446 pounds
|$ 55,141
Average gold price in the past days in Egypt in the financial markets
|Today
|24 caliber
|21 caliber
|April 13
|871.19
|762.31
|April 12
|854.82
|747.99
|April 11
|855.56
|748.64
|April 10
|855.05
|748.19
|April 9
|855.57
|748.64
|April 8
|833.99
|729.76
|April 7
|837.94
|733.22
|April 6
|841.46
|736.29
|April 5
|822.13
|719.38
|April 4
|822.13
|719.38
|April 3
|821.06
|718.45
|April 2
|815.29
|713.40
|April 1
|807.30
|706.41
|March 31
|798.43
|698.65
|March 30
|823.82
|720.86
|March 29
|816.56
|714.51
|March 28
|822.52
|719.72
|March 27
|823.82
|720.86
|March 26
|822.88
|720.04
|March 25
|816.85
|714.76
|March 24
|754.73
|660.40
|March 23
|786.69
|688.37
|March 22
|754.73
|660.40
|March 21
|754.73
|660.40
|March 20
|759.32
|664.42
|March 19
|746.84
|653.50
|March 18
|753.36
|659.20
|March 17
|774.44
|677.66
|March 16
|766.93
|671.08
|March 15
|770.19
|673.93
|March 14
|770.19
|673.93
The gold price has witnessed a state of instability since the outbreak of the trade war between the United States of America and China, as the war erupted between the two largest economies in the world by imposing many customs duties on the imports of the Chinese state, which in turn was responding to American decisions, and during the current time it is going Steps towards conducting negotiations between the two countries amid a state of anticipation among investors who resort most of the time to gold as a safe haven for investment.
Gold constitutes a large part of Egypt’s exports of jewelery and precious stones that exceed one billion dollars annually, and raw gold and alloys are exported and not finished crafts, because of the stamp imprint which is not accepted outside the country.