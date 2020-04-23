Gold Targets $3,000 Per Ounce According To This Pattern

In 2011, gold bugs were gushing with bullish sentiment as prices rallied sharply before peaking around $1900.

That peak formed at the 261.8 percent Fibonacci extension of the 1979 high / 1999 low at (1) on today’s chart.

The next eight years saw gold prices enter a bear market before bottoming and turning higher in what could be a cup and handle pattern setup.

This pattern has the attention of gold bulls. Now all we need to see is a handle form for this to pattern to be complete. That would entail a pullback and rally higher.

Should this pattern form and lead to new highs, it could then target $3000 (the 423.6 percent Fibonacci extension).