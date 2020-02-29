Gold’s volatility empties jewelry boxes in a wild frenzy of sales

(Bloomberg) – In the past few weeks, gold buyers have seen raging pressure from individuals running across the US and Europe for the sale of their little-used jewelry, fearing that the extraordinary price rally triggered by the corona virus since the beginning of the year may soon run its course to take.

Old gold sales always go up as prices go up, but “we’ve never seen such a rise,” said Tobina Kahn, president of House of Kahn Estate Jewelers in Chicago, where bookings for jewelry reviews are up 12% this week alone the previous year have risen on average.

The extraordinarily rapid rise in metal, which rose 8.4% this year through Thursday, aroused the interest of the sellers. But with so many unanswered questions about the progress of the virus and its impact on the global economy, “nobody says,” I want to wait because I think gold will go up, “said Kahn over the phone.” You see that this is time critical. “

It’s an escape to security, she said, “based on fear.”

On Friday, concerns about a slide became a reality. After reaching $ 1,689.31 an ounce in New York on February 24, spot gold fell to $ 1,563 when investors sold the metal to cover losses in other asset classes.

Instead of signaling an end to the onslaught, this can actually amplify it. According to Ash Kundra, co-owner of J Blundell & Sons Ltd. In London’s Hatton Garden jewelry district, the hardest days for junk jewelry usually occur when prices go down. “Everyone hedges their bets,” he said.

Kundra’s store paid the highest price for old gold on February 24, he added.

In general, scrap gold accounts for about 30% of the total global supply. While mining production remained unchanged in 2019, the amount of scrap gold is likely to increase by up to 2.5%, according to Rohit Savant, an analyst with research firm CPM Group. This year, however, there was a “significant” increase, especially when the gold bar set in euros was approaching a record, announced the European refinery manufacturer Heraeus Holding GmbH in an email.

“People have started cleaning up their safes,” Kundra said, adding that most of the items that come into his shop come from jewelry stores rather than walk-in consumers. “You can find a package that has been sitting there for 5, 10 years” and scrap it to benefit from the higher prices.

While there is a race for sales in the US and Europe, the situation in China is very different. Sales of gold jewelry there will decrease this year as the economic damage from the deadly coronavirus crisis increases. Shoppers stay away from public places to avoid infection and limit their spending to basic necessities such as groceries.

Most buyers of gold jewelry pay the seller a fraction of the spot price. Recyclers and refineries then melt it down, clean it and form it into gold bars for coin manufacturers and investors or into gold powder for industrial purposes.

According to Gene Furman, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Gold Buyers based in New York make up around 96% of the spot price for the jewelry purchased. A typical wedding ring made of 18-carat gold weighing about 10 grams would bring a seller around $ 383 at a spot price of $ 1,600, he said. A gold watch weighing about 3 ounces that was bought for about $ 1,000 in the 1980s would likely win a buyer for about $ 1,900.

The value of high quality watches like Rolex’s and some of the most expensive gold jewelry is based both on the rising gold price that sellers primarily bring to the market and the status it gives the buyer. These items are sold on rather than melted down.

“It’s still gold, so the baseline of value is still just gold,” said Furman. “But add that it’s Cartier or Tiffany and it shoots through the roof.”

The Empire phones “shine like a Christmas tree,” said Furman, and has been for two weeks. Meanwhile, traffic on the Empire website has increased by around 40%. People who have been sitting at home thinking “Time for me to sell, time to sell” are “coming out of the trenches,” he added.

– With the support of Maria Elena Vizcaino and Elena Mazneva.

To contact reporters on this story: Justina Vasquez in New York at [email protected], Yvonne Yue Li in New York at [email protected], Ronan Martin in London at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Luzi Ann Javier at [email protected], Reg Gale, Joe Richter

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 36 “> You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 37 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead of the world’s most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.