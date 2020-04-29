Google Doodle: Throwback Free Games You Don’t Want to Miss Out Amid Coronavirus

Most of the people now are experiencing quarantine lockdown due to the widespread of coronavirus. And since boredom may occur during our extended stay at homes, Google has recently re-released its free interactive games to accompany you while staying at home– with their Google Doodle!

Over the years, Google has shown impressive and interesting mini-games on its homepage. Some of these you maybe remember playing from the past.

As the world waits for the virus to be totally erased and positive cases to subside, Google relaunched its ‘Google Doodle’ that features some of the best mini-games that the tech company has introduced so far.

According to the Google Doodle Blog, starting on Monday, Apr. 27, up until the next two weeks, Google Doodle will throwback its most popular games to be played and seen on the homepage. A new series of ten doodles are expected on the said dates, each one to have a certain recall to your childhood.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” said on the blog post.

What is the first game to be played on Google Doodle?

The first interactive game to be expected on Monday is a Doodle released in 2017 celebrating 50 years of kids coding, which was a throwback to Dec. 4, 2017’s Google Doodle.

This game was developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Scratch platform. It requires players to help a bunny collect carrots by connecting blocks of computer code together.

This rabbit game will be followed next by the 2017 Doodle game called Cricket. Just like a regular baseball game, this interactive game’s main goal is to hit the ball with the bat, thrown by a snail. As a player, you will play cricket and win the goal! Cricket was created three years ago in honor of the ICC 2017 Cricket Women’s World Cup.

More than this, USA Today reported that other classic Google Doodle games like Pac-Man and the interactive Rubik’s Cube are expected to be seen in the coming days. But that’s just a huge guess.

As said, Google has been creating mini-games from the past. Some of them are addicting, but today that everyone is forced to stay in their homes, Google found this opportunity to help ease the boredom experienced at home, especially for children.

Speaking of Google free games, the company has also made recent decisions to give away two months of free trial on their Google Stadia games.

Now, that’s a treat.

