Google Drive Now Allows Users to ‘Lock’ Files Using Face ID

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Google Drive has recently launched its newest and improved security features. Unlike before, the file storage app from Google is now allowing users to put authentication passcodes to their drives as a protection against hackers. Not only that, but Face identification or Face ID will now be added once you try to open the files. How will this work?

If you happen to be a victim of Google Drive snoopers, here’s how to stop them from doing it.

According to The Verge, on Monday, Google Drive had rolled out its new ‘Privacy Screen’ feature that was claimed to be available worldwide.

Google Drive on both iPhone iOS and iPadOS can benefit from the new feature. To start trying out the new security model, users have to open their Google Drive app, tap the hamburger icon on the top left corner of the screen, and proceed to switch to the ‘Privacy Screen’ option. Once done, you will see the choices of security features you can add to your Drive.

Some of the added privacy features you can use are Face ID and passcodes. To know whether the new privacy screen feature is working on your Google Drive, you can immediately switch to another app, and the Face ID or passcode will instantly pop in your phone once you try to open the Drive.

There’s also an option to delay the feature for 10 seconds, one minute, or 10 minutes to lessen the hassle in case you need to open the app during your urgent meeting.

Sadly, it is not as ‘foolproof’ as you think it is

Since Google has not yet fully finished the said new feature, The Verge tells on the report that the Privacy Screen is not however, completely foolproof.

Once you open the settings screen, Google will flash a warning to all users that there are still other ways to easily open the Drive even if the owner is not around or has its Face ID feature on.

“On the settings screen where you enable it, Google warns that it might not protect your Drive notifications, “certain” Siri functionality, files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, and “other system functionality,” written on the report.

Google Drive’s newest security features are anticipated already. This was after Digital Trends first reported it in the second week of April, saying that Google Drive was planning to create high-security additional features to their software.

“Sometimes, you might want a little more privacy for documents stored on your phone,” said Google Drive spokesperson on Digital Trends. “You might share devices with family or loved ones more often if you’re working from home.”

ALSO READ: Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets an Update: Double Storage and Magic Keyboard