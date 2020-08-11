Google fined for violating Russia’s search results law

A district court in Moscow has fined Google 1.5 million rubles (20,334 U.S. dollars) for repeatedly “insufficient filtering of content banned in Russia,” Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

As Russian legislation requires, search engines are obliged to exclude links to Internet pages carrying banned information from search results.

This was the third case against Google in Russia concerning this issue, after the U.S. company was fined 700,000 rubles in July 2019 and 500,000 rubles in December 2018.