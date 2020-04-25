Google Search To Add New Feature Proving Internet Doesn’t Have it All?

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A new Google Search is set to ring a bell in all American users today. Google has recently applied a new feature that will tackle the all-time question: Does Google have all the answers in this world? It turns out on their new feature that the platform does not have it all.

On Thursday, Apr. 23, Google greets the world with a new feature set on its search bar. Starting today, Google will notify all of its users when some questions are no longer capable of being answered by the Internet.

Before, when you search a particular question on Google, there are some times that the appeared searches don’t match what you’re looking for. Today, it changes.

Using the new Google Search, all questions that give away unrelated answers will no longer appear on your page. It means that once a phrase, question, or a word typed to Google Search don’t match any related articles, a message will pop in your page saying either “It looks like there aren’t any great matches for your search” or “Google hasn’t been able to find anything that matches your search particularly well.”

Apparently, Google boasts that this feature will not appear too often since they seemed to know everything. However, the new Google Search is aimed at all users to understand that not all information is written on the Internet.

“This feature shouldn’t show up too often– after all, there’s usually something helpful we can find! But when it does, we hope it helps save you some time and gets you to the information you wanted more quickly,” said on the blog post. “If it turns out that what you were hoping to find just isn’t on the web at all, you can always check back later to see if anyone has created a new article or posted new information that you’ll find helpful.”

Another Google affiliate is reportedly set to take a new feature. A Twitter user said to work as a reverse-engineer on apps found out an interesting surprise for all Google Photos users out there.

According to the leaked tweet, Google Photos is rolling out a way for you to delete the non-essential audio on a video available on Google Photos.

Google itself does not yet announce this claim of a new feature on the app. So we don’t know for sure if this is real. However, one side note is that once it is true, Google Photos can now be easily modified and edited on the way you wanted your videos to be.

ALSO READ: Google Search Expands Its 3D View With Animals and Cars! Pose with a Ferrari?