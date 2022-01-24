Gordon Ramsay is planning to open a new television studio in Glasgow’s city center.

Gordon Ramsay is planning to open a new television center in Glasgow’s city center.

The celebrity chef is opening a television studio in the city, where the second series of BBC One’s Future Foodie Stars will be filmed.

The celebrity chef’s television production company, Studio Ramsay, is opening its third hub in Bath Street, where the second series of BBC One’s Future Foodie Stars will be filmed.

The new show is an Apprentice-style competition in which foodie entrepreneurs from all over the country compete for a chance to win a life-changing investment for their company.

To work on the show, the company is looking for local production executives, development executives, and producers.

Studio Ramsay also has locations in London and Los Angeles, but Ramsay, who was born in Johnstone, described opening in Scotland’s capital as a “dream come true.”

“There is so much opportunity to develop some fantastic new program ideas with a great new team in this super creative city, and myself and the team are excited to move in and get started!” Gordon Ramsay added.

“We’ve been keen for a while to set up a production hub outside of our Studio HQ in London,” said Lisa Edwards, Chief Creative Officer.

With our founder, Gordon Ramsay’s Scottish roots, and the hugely creative and talented work force in and around Glasgow, expanding our team in this vibrant city feels like a natural progression as part of our ongoing growth strategy.”

Please visit www.studioramsay.com to apply for the new positions.