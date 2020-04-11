Government and unions ask CEOE to return to negotiation

After the last departure of tone of the second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, who dynamited the social dialogue with the businessmen with his unilateral announcement of establishing an income that he called “minimum vital income bridge” -a help of about 500 euros monthly that would be launched until the final one was ready – now the Executive wants to build bridges. And for this, it has not only used its spokesperson and Finance Minister, María Jesús Montero, but also the UGT and CC.OO unions.

In his appearance yesterday after the Council of Ministers, Montero indicated that he has an “absolute and continuous” relationship with the CEOE in many areas of social dialogue and also at the sectoral level, adding that he takes it into account. The head of the Treasury indicated that “a great national pact in the country would not be possible without the assistance of one of the most important parties” such as the businessmen’s confederation. In this way, Montero wanted to remove iron from the gap opened by Iglesias and that caused the monumental anger of the CEOE and the Cepyme, who complained that they had not counted on them for the design of the minimum vital income and declined to go to a new one. Social dialogue meeting scheduled for yesterday with the ministry and unions.

The Secretary General of CC.OO., Unai Sordo, was convinced that the more than 450,000 ERTEs that have been requested and affect more than three million workers, have contributed “to saving hundreds of thousands of jobs”, but now the situation that will be generated when the alarm period ends must be addressed. He indicated that “the CEOE needs to return to the table to renegotiate its renewal, with the main objective of safeguarding employment and avoiding the destruction of jobs.”

The UGT general secretary, Pepe Álvarez, called for a new agreement with the employers to face the transition phase to economic reactivation, trying to keep the productive fabric as intact as possible.

The president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor, yesterday celebrated the expansion in another 20,000 million euros of the ICO line of credits guaranteed by the State because they can mean “oxygen in the vein” for the self-employed and small entrepreneurs. However, it requests that these credits be linked to a commitment by financial institutions and the ICO so that they “truly reach the self-employed.”

At the same time, ATA was “disappointed” that yesterday’s Cabinet had not given the go-ahead for the removal of April tax filing for self-employed and small business owners. .