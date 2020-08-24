Greggs confirms its festive bake is coming back in November

GREGGS has confirmed the 2020 release date of the much-loved festive bake.

The festive season may still be a long way off but the bakery chain has given fans something to look forward to.

Taking to Twitter and Facebook to make the announcement, the company posted: “If anything can save 2020, it’s the Festive Bake #79Days.”

That would put the launch date at Friday November 6, meaning fans only have a little over two-and-a-half months to wait.

The Festive Bake, which is typically released once a year at Christmas, is made from pieces of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a sage and cranberry sauce – all inside a classic puff pastry shell.

Fans celebrated the announcement with many calling for the release date to be pushed up.

One fan wrote: “We need it this year!” while another said: “Yes! Love a festive bake also looking forward to your pumpkin spiced latte!”

A third said: “Omg I hope I can travel to the UK from the USA for this.”

The announcement was also met with calls for a vegan version. The chain already has vegan versions of their iconic sausage roll and steak bake which have been a huge hit.

Greggs have yet to confirm how much a festive bake will cost. Last year it was £1.50.

There is also no word on what other festive items will appear on the menu this Christmas.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “2020 has been strange, to say the least. We’re trying to bring back a little taste of normal, one bake at a time. After all, what’s more normal than your favourite Greggs order?

“Our much anticipated Festive Bake is back on the menu in November, so aside from all the uncertainty we’re pleased our customers can have a little something they look forward to.”

In other good news Turkey Twizzlers have returned to shelves for the first time since 2005.

Cadbury now sells orange flavoured Dairy Milk fingers and giant buttons.

And Asda’s Christmas food includes spicy pigs in blankets and reindeer crumpets.