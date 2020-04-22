Grifols Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com – Grifols reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Grifols announced earnings per share of €0.27 on revenue of €1.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.26 on revenue of €1.27B. That with comparison to EPS of €0.17 on revenue of €1.16B in the same period a year before. Grifols had reported EPS of €0.3 on revenue of €1.36B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of €0.32 and revenue of €1.38B in the upcoming quarter.

Grifols shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year , still down 3.53% from its 52 week high of €34.31 set on February 21. They are outperforming the which is down 22.14% year to date.

Grifols’s report follows an earnings beat by Grifols Pref on Tuesday, who reported EPS of €0.27 on revenue of €1.29B, compared to forecasts EPS of €0.26 on revenue of €1.27B.

