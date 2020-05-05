Grow Your Business & Mitigate Financial Risk with Outsourcing

The COVID-19 pandemic has created what many would class as the proverbial “uncertain times” – certainly in terms of the economy.





The full economic-impact will not be understood for some time and the level of devastation is likely to be country-specific with Italy being hit hardest thus far according to several reports.

With any kind of economic recession, however, there is also the development of unique business opportunities. If businesses can streamline and survive during the most challenging periods; they can emerge in an even stronger position on the other side of the financial downturn.

With this in mind, outsourcing specific elements of business and business process can help on both a temporary and even a permanent basis. Some services can be outsourced to local freelancers, whilst others may be better suited to being outsourced overseas. Hiring people overseas, in different time zones can, for example, enable for 24/7 coverage of emails or phone lines at an affordable price. It can also work out more affordable than hiring a local business or individual.

With outsourcing, you can often pay per project, rather than per hour. If your business is seasonal, then you can hire freelancers during busy periods and you do not have to endure the red tape & legalities involved with employing additional staff. In these uncertain times, many employers do not want to commit to hiring individuals full-time; outsourcing can provide the perfect solution.

If budget allows it, a great way to start outsourcing is to give 2 or more freelancers a (different) provisional task and then use the best one on a more continual, as-needs basis.

To summarise, some of the benefits of outsourcing include:

– Less time & money spent on recruitment

– No ongoing commitment

– No additional office space required

– Pay by project, not per hour

– Less paperwork involved compared to hiring full-time staff

– Ability to test freelancers with provisional tasks

– Overseas agencies or freelancers can provide 24/7 cover

– Cost-savings – overseas talent can cost less than in the US & Europe

Below we outline several services that could be easily transitioned to a 3rd party without any perceived loss of quality.

Digital Marketing & Social Media

Using a digital marketing agency can be very expensive. To mitigate cost substantially, you can look to hire a freelancer direct and/or use an overseas expert or agency. Outsourcing gives you access to international experts, often for a fraction of the price of a full-time hire or local agency.

Using websites such as Peopleperhour allows small and large businesses alike, to hire individuals who typically have a higher level of expertise. Most smaller businesses, for example, are not able to attract higher-level experience and talent, however, they can hire expert freelancers or agencies.

Outsourcing digital marketing can also make management easier. You will not have to manage a freelancer the same way that you would a new member of your team.

Digital marketing itself is often broken down into Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click advertising (PPC) and social media. SEO typically involves creating great quality content, including articles, graphics and videos; that are then promoted to blogs and news website across the internet. Typically most SEO campaigns and projects could be completed remotely – photos and videos may have to be taken or shot on-site, but these can all be edited remotely.

PPC consists mainly of adverts on Google and Facebook. Again photographs and videos may be required for creating effective adverts – but all the editing and deployment can easily be done remotely. Social media, on the other hand, can be a bit more tricky, especially if your business likes to share the current goings-on at your HQ. Using a freelancer can supplement this, especially if you are looking for an individual to generate social-media-friendly ‘micro-content’ from the content that you are publishing on your website’s blog.

Development

Developers are notoriously hard to recruit, at least that appears to be true in the US, UK & across Europe.

They can also be expensive to hire. In the UK, the average salary for a backend developer is $51,000 (source), and in the US it’s nearly $70,000. A full-time hire can be the best option if you need a developer to work 40 hours per week on important projects, however, if you have a tight budget and only require a developer for specific tasks, then outsourcing can be the best solution.

With some agencies offering a team of developers who will work around the clock from different timezones, you can beat your competitors in terms of time-to-market whilst saving on costs when compared to full time hires in the US or Europe.

As with digital marketing, smaller organisations may struggle to attract highly experienced and skilled developers but this does not tend to be an issue with developers – you can hire industry experts from across the world using sites such as Upwork or as previously mentioned, PeoplePerHour.

Telephone Answering / Receptionist Service

For smaller businesses especially, a missed business call can lead to a lost sale – which can have a potentially devastating impact on a business over time. With some reports stating that 80% of callers will not bother to leave a voicemail message; one aspect of business development and a very effective ‘quick-win’ can be to hire a telephone answering service or use a telephone answering app.

For those entrepreneurs that work from home, combing a telephone answering service with a virtual office address can also give the impression of a more professional establishment/business with a full-time receptionist and a ‘bricks and mortar’ office address. By using a high-quality answering service you can get many of the benefits of a full-time receptionist at a fraction of the price.

When you miss a call, the caller will go to a receptionist who will appear to be in your office. With higher-end services, the receptionist will also know your business down to the fine details, enabling him or her to provide a professional level of customer service. The receptionist will typically pass on a message to the business owner or stakeholder via email or text message.

In the UK & US Moneypenny come highly recommended, whilst virtualstaff.ph provide all different types of virtual assistants for a relatively low price.