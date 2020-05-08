GTA 5 Online Alien Suit: Here’s How to Get the Alien Suit and Baseball Bat FREE in GTA Online!

Having seen the rise of the brand new Alien Gangs in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games decided to feature the costume into its weekly update. That means for a short period, and game enthusiasts can get the GTA Online Alien Suit totally free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Strangely, Rockstar Games hasn’t highlighted the facts for this new reward, making it more of an Easter egg for game enthusiasts to find.

Usually, the two Alien Bodysuits available to shop around Los Santos come with a hefty price tag in case you don’t own an Arena Wars Workshop. But that charge has gone from over $300,000 in in-game coins to just $0 for the next week. It should be noted that this charge trade is brief and will revert back to normal by May 14, unless Rockstar Games make it an everlasting switch.

ALSO READ: GTA 5 Update: Rumors and Everything You Need to Know About Updated Rockstar Game

Players in Purple Martian Bodysuits will gang up in opposition to the Green Martian Bodysuit players, and now all hell has broken loose. Players are spending hours grouped up with their friends, dressed in green or purple bodysuits, seeking out players in the opposite color to beat with baseball bats.

The good news is that buying and carrying the Alien Suit in GTA Online is an easy task, and was introduced to the sport as part of the Arena Wars expansion.

Found in most apparel stores, the bodysuit can even be picked up from an Ammu-Nation gun shop. It might be located below the Outfits: Arena War section, and then the bodysuit category.

The most practical drawback is that the Alien Suit is a luxurious buy, costing over $300,000 in in-game cash. The opportunity is to unlock the item through the Arena War Career, but that also means spending more coins. The GTA Online Alien Suit is currently in the shops for free of charge for the following week.

The good news is that Rockstar Games is giving away around $500,000 to all game enthusiasts in May. All you need do to earn the extra reward is to log in to the game and play for this month.

And for the ones who need to complete the look, you will also need to discover a Baseball Bat. The GTA Online Baseball Bat is to be had to add in your loadout without spending a dime if you could locate its location.

This is the weapon of desire for the brand new Alien Gangs, but it isn’t pretty as crucial as buying the dress itself. The easiest way to earn one is with the aid of completing a Contact Mission with your chosen character in GTA Online.

The Lamar mission – Where Credit’s Due, Gerald mission – Meth’d Up, and the Simeon mission – El Burro Heists, are confirmed to consist of Baseball Bats.

Meth’d Up is probably the easiest, as you need to grab the dropped baseball bat from a person standing after an RV, after which drive the automobile to the endpoint.

An older option was to create a Deathmatch sport offering one through the Content Creator, but this option appears to had been dropped.

